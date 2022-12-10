Cyclone Mandous weakens into deep depression over Tamil Nadu coast

Chennai: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that the cyclonic storm Mandous landfall process completed.

Cyclone Mandous crossed the coast and is in deep depression and it’s strength is weakening.

“It is moving towards Northwest direction so areas in northwest dists will witness strong winds of 55-65 kmph which will further decrease by evening to 30-40 kmph”, S Balachandran, DDGM, RMC Chennai said.

Several parts of Chennai are facing heavy rainfall and strong winds amid cyclone Mandous.