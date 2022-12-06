Cyclone Mandous likely to form over Bay of Bengal; Forecast here

Chennai: A new tropical cyclone is likely to form over the Bay of Bengal and is going to impact Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Andhra Pradesh. The coastal areas are going to receive heavy rainfall due to the formation the cyclonic storm.

If the system takes the shape of a cyclonic storm, it will be known as Mandous as suggested by the United Arab Emirates. The name of the cyclone will be in accordance with the World Meteorological Department’s guidelines for naming tropical cyclones. This would be the season’s second post-monsoon cyclone.

“The Low Pressure Area over south Andaman Sea & neighborhood with associated cyclonic circulation extending upto mid tropospheric levels persists. It is likely to move west-northwestwards and concentrate into a Depression over Southeast Bay of Bengal by 06th December evening,” the IMD Bhubaneswar said in its evening weather bulletin.

“The cyclonic storm will reach near north Tamil Nadu-Puducherry and Andhra Pradesh coasts by December 8 morning,” said IMD.

The cyclonic storm will continue to move westnorth-westwards towards north Tamil Nadu-Puducherry & adjoining south Andhra Pradesh coasts during the subsequent 48 hours.

Forecast track and intensity

6.12.22 (1730 IST): Maximum sustained surface wind speed of 40-50 gusting to 60 Kmph7.12.22 (1730 IST): Maximum sustained surface wind speed of 60-70 gusting to 80 kmph8.12.22 (1730 IST): Maximum sustained surface wind speed of 80-90 gusting to 100 kmph9.12.22 (1730 IST): Maximum sustained surface wind speed of 70-80 gusting to 90 kmph10.12.22 (0530 IST): Maximum sustained surface wind speed of 65-75 gusting to 85 kmph

Sea condition

Sea condition likely to be rough to very rough over Andaman Sea on December 6.Sea condition likely to be rough to very rough over Southeast Bay of Bengal during December 6 and 7 Sea condition likely to be rough to very rough over Southwest and adjoining areas of Westcentral Bay of Bengal till December 7 evening and very rough to high thereafter till December 10 evening and improve gradually thereafter.Sea condition likely to be rough to very rough along and off South Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Sri Lanka coasts on December 7 , 8 and 10 and high on December 9.