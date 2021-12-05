Cyclone Jawad: Squally Weather With Heavy Rains Predicted For Sunday

Bhubaneswar: The Deep Depression remnant of Cyclone Jawad over westcentral Bay of Bengal is likely to reach Odisha coast near Puri by noon.

According to latest weather bulletin of IMD, the Deep Depression remnant of Cyclonic Storm Jawad over westcentral Bay of Bengal moved north-northeastwards with a speed of 15 kmph during past 06 hours, and lay centered at 5.30 am of today, over northwest and adjoining westcentral Bay of Bengal near Lat. 18.2°N and Long. 85.4°E, about 230 km east-northeast of Vishakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh), 130 km south-southeast of Gopalpur (Odisha), 180 km south-southwest of Puri (Odisha) and 270 km south-southwest of Paradip (Odisha).

“The Squally weather will continue with gusty winds along the coastal region. So, the fishermen warning and Port warning will remain in force till Monday. There are chances that some flights from and to Bhubaneswar might be regulated depending on the impact on visibility due to heavy rains,” Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre HR Biswas said.

“It is likely to move north-northeast wards, weaken further into a Depression and reach Odisha coast near Puri around noon of today, the 5th December. Subsequently, it is likely to continue to move north-northeastwards along Odisha coast towards West Bengal coast and weaken into a well-marked low-pressure area during subsequent 12 hours,” Biswas added.