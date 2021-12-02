Cyclone Jawad sparks panic buying in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Panic buying has started in coastal district of Odisha ahead of the impending cyclonic storm Jawad.

People were seen thronging grocery stores to buy essential commodities and food.

Similar scenes were witnessed at vegetable markets, taking advantage of which many vendors hiked prices by a significant margin.

Potatoes were being sold between Rs 40 and 50 per three kilograms two days back but today it has increased to Rs 70. The rate of onions has increased by Rs 5 per kilogram and it is now being sold at Rs 35.

Other common vegetables like tomato, pointed gourd and beans are priced at Rs 60 per kilo, said reports.

Odisha government on Wednesday asked collectors to prepare for evacuation from 13 districts amid the forecast of a cyclonic storm, Jawad, reaching the coast on December 4. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said that the low-pressure area forming in the south Andaman Sea will intensify into a depression and move towards the Odisha coast as a cyclonic storm on December 4.

As part of extensive pre-emptive measures, the government has chalked out a disaster management strategy for rescue and relief operations. National Disaster Response Force, Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force and fire department personnel have been requisitioned for the operations.