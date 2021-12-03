Cyclone Jawad: Puri Admin Issues Emergency Number

Puri: The deep depression over south-east Bay of Bengal, which has intensified into a cyclonic storm, may hit the Puri coast on December 5. Following this, the district administration has issued an emergency number in this regard.

The people, who are in the pilgrim town and need any kind of help or enquiry, can contact in emergency number 06752-223237.

Cyclone emergency number for Puri district is 06752-223237. Please call for emergencies and enquiry — PuriOfficial (@Puri_Official) December 3, 2021

According to the IMD, cyclone Jawad is likely to reach west-central Bay of Bengal off north Andhra Pradesh–south Odisha coasts by the morning of December 4. Thereafter, it is likely to recurve north-northeastwards and move along Odisha coast reaching near Puri around the noon of December 5.

Subsequently, it is likely to continue to move north-northeastwards along coastal Odisha towards West Bengal coast.

As per IMD, there is also possibility that after brushing past Odisha coast, it may again re-enter the sea. During landfall, the wind speed along Odisha coast will be around 90 kmph, gusting to 100 kmph.

There’s also a possibility of cyclonic system not hitting coast if it changes its path further, it added.

The intensity of the wind will decrease after landfall which is likely to be between December 4 evening and December 5 morning, said the IMD.

Under its influence, the impact will be felt more in Puri, Khurda, Jagatsinghpur, Ganjam and Kendrapara districts. The wind speed in these districts is expected at 60 to 80 during landfall process. Puri and Jagatsinghpur districts may experience gusting winds upto 100 kmph.