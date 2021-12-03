Cyclone Jawad: Odisha Cancels Holidays, Leaves Of All Employees

Bhubaneswar: With the cyclonic storm Jawad hurtling towards Odisha coast, the state government on Friday cancelled the leaves and holidays of all its employees with immediate effect.

The leaves of government employees have been cancelled as a precautionary measure ahead of the cyclonic storm, said officials.

Special Relief Commission (SRC) Pradeep Jena said, the state Government cancelled the weekly holiday (Sunday i.e December 5). All officials and employees have been directed to reach their respective headquarters immediately.

“Those already on have also been asked to return and resume their duty as soon as possible,” he said.

The Deep Depression over southeast BoB has intensified into a cyclonic storm, informed Director General of India Meteorological Department (IMD), Dr. Mrutyunjay Mohapatra.

The current wind speed at the centre of the Cyclonic Storm named Jawad is 60-70 kmph gusting to 80 kmph. It lies about 420 km south-southeast of Vishakhapatnam, 650 km south-southeast of Paradip, and 530 km south-southeast of Gopalpur.

It is likely to reach west-central Bay of Bengal off Andhra Pradesh-Odisha coast by the evening of December 4. It may touch the land near Puri in Odisha by noon of December 5. It will continue to move north-northeastward along Odisha coast towards West Bengal coast.

The IMD DG further said that several parts of Odisha and Andhra Pradesh will start experiencing moderate to heavy rainfall from December 3 onwards. The intensity of rainfall is likely to increase from December 4.

All the coastal districts in Odisha including Ganjam, Gajapti, Puri, Bhadrak, Balasore and the Twin Cities of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack will also experience heavy rainfall activities.