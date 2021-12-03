Cyclone Jawad: NTA postpones UGC NET, IIFT entrance exams in some cities of Odisha, Andhra & WB

New Delhi: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Friday postponed the UGC NET & IIFT entrance examinations in some cities of Odisha, Andhra Pradesh & West Bengal scheduled to be held on 5th December, 2021 due to impending Cyclone Jawad.

In view of the red alert issued in the three states fior Cyclone Jawad for December 4, UGC-NET December 2020 and June 2021 Examinations has been rescheduled as per the following Subjects only for the centres in the cities given below.

The Examination for all other Cities of Odisha, Andhra Pradesh & West Bengal and all other States will be held as per the schedule, the NTA said in a notice.

As per the NTA notice, the revised date sheet for the rescheduled examination will be declared later.

Similarly, the NTA has postponed the Entrance Examination for admission to MBA (IB) 2022-24 of Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT) scheduled to be held on 5th Dec, 2021.

Following are the cities where the IIFT exam will not be held:-

The date of the exam for candidates who are admitted to exam centres in the above-mentioned cities will be announced later., the NTA said further advising the aspirants to be in touch with the its official website for the latest updates.