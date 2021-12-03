Cyclone Jawad Nears Odisha Coast! 670 Km Away From Gopalpur, Here Is The Weather Forecast

Bhubaneswar: The Depression formed over the southeast Bay of Bengal (BoB) has intensified into a Deep Depression over west-central and adjoining south BoB.

The system is very likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm during the next 12 hours and reach north Andhra and Odisha coast by tomorrow morning.

The system, which moved with a speed of 32 kmph during the past six hours, is currently located at 670 km south-southeast of Gopalpur and 760 km south-southwest of Paradip in Odisha.

In its latest bulletin, the Regional MeT Centre said, “the depression over southeast BoB moved northwestwards with a speed of 32 kmph during past six hours, intensified into a Deep Depression and lay centred at 5.30 am today, over the west-central and adjoining south BoB near Lat. 13.4°N and Long. 86.4°E, about 580 km south-southeast of Vishakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh, 670 km south-southeast of Gopalpur and 760 km south-southwest of Paradip.”

Wind Warning

* Wind speed reaching 50-60 kmph gusting to 70 kmph over southeast & adjoining east-central Bay of Bengal, from 3rd December morning.

* Gale winds speed reaching 65-75 kmph gusting to 85 kmph likely to prevail over central Bay of Bengal from the morning of 3rd December evening and gradually increase becoming 90-100 kmph gusting to 110 kmph over northwest & adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal from the morning of 4th December for the subsequent 24 hours.

* Squally wind speed reaching 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph likely to commence along & off North Andhra Pradesh–Odisha coasts from the mid-night of 3rd December and increase gradually becoming 70-80 kmph gusting to 90 kmph from 4th December morning, for the subsequent 12 hours.

* Squally wind speed reaching 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph also likely to commence along & off West Bengal coast from 4th December morning and become Gale wind speed reaching 60-70 kmph gusting to 80 kmph from the evening of 4th December for the subsequent 12 hours.

Rainfall Warning:

3rd Dec.: Light to moderate rainfall at many places with heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over south coastal Odisha and heavy rainfall at isolated places over north coastal Andhra Pradesh.

4th Dec.: Light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy rainfall & extremely heavy falls at isolated places very likely over south coastal Odisha and heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over north coastal Andhra Pradesh, north coastal Odisha & adjoining interior districts and also over coastal districts of Gangetic west Bengal.

5th Dec.: Light to moderate rainfall at many places with heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places likely over Gangetic West Bengal & north Odisha and heavy rainfall at isolated places over Assam & Meghalaya and Tripura.