Cyclone Jawad: Know The Trains Cancelled

Bhubaneswar: As per the forecast of Met Dept., Cyclone Jawad may hit Odisha on 3rd – 4th Dec. For the safety of passengers following Trains originating from different destinations and passing over ECoR and originating from ECoR have been cancelled on 3rd and 4th December, 2021.

JCO: JOURNEY COMMENCING ON 03.12.2021.

CANCELLATION OF TRAINS –

18417 Puri – Gunpur From Puri. 20896 Bhubaneswar – Rameswaram From Bhubaneswar. 12703 Howrah Jn – Secunderabad Jn From Howrah Jn. 22883 Puri – Yasvantpur Jn From Puri. 12245 Howrah Jn – Yasvantpur From Howrah. 11020 Bhubaneswar – Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus From Bhubaneswar. 18443 Bhubaneswar – Palasa From Bhubaneswar. 22605 Purulia Jn – Villupuram Jn From Purulia Jn. 17479 Puri – Tirupati From Puri. 18045 Howrah Jn – Hyderabad From Howrah. 12841 Howrah Jn – Chennai Central From Howrah. 22817 Howrah Jn – Mysore Jn From Howrah. 22807 Santragachi Jn – Chennai Central From Santragachi Jn. 22873 Digha – Visakhapatnam From Digha. 12863 Howrah Jn – Yasvantpur Jn From Howrah. 12839 Howrah Jn – Chennai Central From Howrah. 22644 Patna Jn – Ernakulam Jn From Patna. 17244 Rayagada – Guntur Jn From Rayagada. 20809 Sambalpur – Nanded From Sambalpur. 18517 Korba – Visakhapatnam From Korba. 13351 Dhanbad Jn- Alappuzha From Dhanbad Jn. 12889 Tatanagar Jn – Yasvantpur Jn From Tatanagar Jn. 18409 Howrah Jn – Puri From Howrah Jn. 22201 Sealdah – Puri From Sealdah. 12895 Howrah Jn – Puri From Howrah Jn. 18451 Hatia – Puri From Hatia. 12837 Howrah Jn – Puri From Howrah Jn. 18426 Durg – Puri From Durg. 17480 Tirupati – Puri From Tirupati. 12876 Anand Vihar Terminal – Puri From Anand Vihar Terminal. 08431 Cuttack – Puri From Cuttack. 18105 Rourkela – Puri From Rourkela. 18447 Bhubaneswar – Jagdalpur From Bhubaneswar. 20837 Bhubaneswar – Junagarh Road From Bhubaneswar. 12843 Puri – Ahmedabad Jn From Puri. 18423 Bhubaneswar – Nayagarh Town From Bhubaneswar. 12842 Chennai Central – Howrah From Chennai Central 18046 Hyderabad – Howrah From Hyderabad 12829 Chennai Central – Bhubaneswar From Chennai Central 12246 Yashwantpur – Howrah From Howrah 12704 Secunderabad – Howrah From Secunderabad 17480 Tirupati – Puri From Tirupati 12864 Yashwantpur – Howrah From Yashwantpur 17016 Secunderabad – Bhubaneswar From Secunderabad 12840 Chennai Central – Howrah From Chennai Central 18048 Vascodagama – Howrah From Vascodagama 12664 Tiruchchirappalli – Howrah From Tiruchchirappalli 18464 Bangalore City Jn – Bhubaneswar From Bangalore City Jn. 11019 Chatrapati Shivaji Terminus Mumbai – Bhubaneswar From Chatrapati Shivaji Terminus Mumbai 18518 Visakhapatnam – Korba From Visakhapatnam 18528 Visakhapatnam – Rayagada From Visakhapatnam 17243 Guntur Jn – Rayagada From Guntur Jn. 08428 Puri – Anugul From Puri 08404 Puri – Khorda From Puri 17479 Puri –Tirupati From Puri 18425 Puri –Durg From Puri 12838 Puri – Howrah From Puri 18452 Puri –Hatia From Puri 18477 Puri – Yog N Rishikesh From Puri 12801 Puri –New Delhi From Puri 18410 Puri – Howrah From Puri 12838 Puri – Howrah From Puri 18448 Jagdalpur – Bhubaneswar From Jagdalpur 20838 Junagarh Road – Bhubaneswar From Junagarh Road 22832 Sai Prasanti Nilayam – Howrah From Sai Prasanti Nilayam 02893 Bengaluru Cant – Agartala From Bengaluru Cant

JCO: JOURNEY COMMENCING ON 04.12.2021.

CANCELLATION OF TRAINS –