Cyclone Jawad: IMD Issues Red Warning For These Odisha Dists

Bhubaneswar: The Indian Meteorological Department’s (IMD) regional centre today issued heavy to very heavy rainfall warning for several districts of Odisha for today and tomorrow.

According to the IMD’s latest bulletin, Cyclonic Storm Jawad may weaken and reach near Puri around 5th December noon as a Deep Depression.

The Cyclonic Storm Jawad over westcentral Bay of Bengal moved slightly northwards with a speed of 04 kmph during the past 06 hours and lay centered at 0530 hours IST of today, the 04th December 2021, over westcentral Bay of Bengal, about 230 km southeast of Vishakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh), 340 km south of Gopalpur (Odisha), 410 km south-southwest of Puri (Odisha) and 490 km south-southwest of Paradip (Odisha).

It is likely to weaken gradually and move nearly northwards during the next 12 hours and then north-northeastwards along Odisha coast reaching near Puri, said the IMD.

Under influence, many districts of Odisha are likely to experience intense rainfall till December 6, 2021.

Following this, the Met department has issued red warning, orange warning and yellow warning for several districts.

Rainfall warning:

December 4-5: Red warning: Heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely to occur at isolated places with extremely heavy falls at one or places (more than 20 cm) over the districts of Ganjam, Puri and Jagatsinghpur.

Orange warning: Heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely to at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Kendrapada, Cuttack, Khordha, Nayagarh, Gajapati and Jajpur.

Yellow warning: Heavy rainfall very likely to occur at isolated places over the districts of Kandhamal, Rayagada, Keonjhar and Mayurbhanj.

December 5-6: Orange warning: Heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Kendrapada, Jagatsinghpur, Jajpur, Cuttack and Puri.

Yellow warning: Heavy rainfall very likely to occur at isolated places over the districts of Keonjhar, Angul, Dhenkanal, Nayagarh, Khordha and Ganjam.