Cyclone Jawad: IMD Issues Orange Warning For Several Odisha Dists

Bhubaneswar: Odisha is bracing for a severe cyclone which may make landfall between North Andhra and South Odisha on December 4. The current system will be the first post-monsoon cyclone – Jawad.

According to the latest IMD bulletin on Tuesday, a Low Pressure Area lies over South Thailand & neighbourhood and is likely to emerge into Andaman Sea during next 12 hours. It is likely to move westnorthwestwards and concentrate into a Depression by 2nd December and further intensify into a cyclonic storm over Central Bay of Bengal during subsequent 24 hours. It likely to move northwestwards, intensify further and reach north Andhra Pradesh-Odisha coasts by the morning of 04th December, 2021.

Under its influence rainfall activities will commence from 3rd December evening/Night and heavy rainfall on 3rd and heavy to very heavy with isolated extremely heavy falls very likely during 4th – 5th December, 2021 over districts of

Light to moderate rain or thundershower very likely to occur at many places over the districts of south coastal Odisha, at a few places over the districts of north coastal Odisha, Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Kandhamal, Dhenkanal, and at one or two places over the rest districts of Odisha on 3rd and Light to moderate rain or thundershower very likely to occur at most places over districts of coastal Odisha and at many places over the districts of interior Odisha on 4th and 5th Dec, 2021.

Orange Warning:

Issuing Orange warning, the IMD said heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely to occur at a few places over the districts of Gajapati, Ganjam, Puri, Khordha, Nayagarh, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapada, Cuttack, Bhadrak, Balasore, Jajpur with extremely heavy falls at one or two places over the districts of Ganjam, Puri and Jagatsinghpur.

Wind warning:

Under its influence Squally wind speed reaching 50-60 kmph gusting to 70 kmph over southeast & adjoining eastcentral Bay of Bengal, on 2nd December. Gale winds speed reaching 65-75 kmph gusting to 85 kmph likely to prevail over central Bay of Bengal from the early morning of 3rd December and gradually increase becoming 90-100 kmph gusting to 110 kmph over northwest & adjoining westcentral Bay of Bengal from the morning of 4th December for the subsequent 24 hours.

Squally wind speed reaching 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph likely to commence along & off North Andhra Pradesh – Odisha coast from the midnight of 3rd December and increase gradually becoming 70-80 kmph gusting to 90 kmph from 4th Afternoon, for the subsequent 12 hours.

Sea conditions

Sea condition would be High over central Bay of Bengal from 2nd December and High to very High over westcentral & adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal from the early morning of 4th December for the subsequent 24 hours. Sea condition will be rough to very rough over along & off North Andhra Pradesh – Odisha coast from the midnight of 3rd December and become High to very High from 4th Afternoon.

Fishermen Warning:

Fishermen are advised not to venture into over southeast & adjoining eastcentral Bay of Bengal on 2nd & 3rd December, westcentral & adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal and along & off north Andhra Pradesh Odisha-West Bengal coasts during 3rd 5th December 2021. Fishermen whoever out at Sea are advised to return to coast by the morning of 2nd December 2021.