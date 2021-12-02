Cyclone Jawad: ECoR Gears Up With Adequate Safety Precautions

Bhubaneswar: The East Coast Railway (ECoR) has done preparations and groundwork to meet the challenges posed by Cyclone Jawad which is likely to hit Odisha coast on 4th Dec, 2021.

Taking advantage of the meteorological forecasts and also with the past experiences, ECoR has planned for early restoration of train traffic and railway track, if affected by JAWAD. Round the Clock Disaster Management Cell has been opened at ECoR HQs at Rail Sadan and at Divisional Headquarters at Visakhapatnam, Khurda Road and Sambalpur.

ECoR has also taken steps for “NO RISK TO TRAIN TRAFFIC”, positioning of Special Teams for early restoration of tracks, overhead equipment, signalling system, etc. DG sets, water tanks, pumps will be kept ready at all important places.

Action has been taken for smooth refund of ticket amount, opening of extra ticket counters and adequate availability of water at stations.

Addl. General Manager, East Coast Railway Sudhir Kumar today reviewed the preparedness for the cyclone in a high level meeting at ECoR’s headquarters. He directed the concerned officials to be fully alert towards any incident like flood situation near Railway Track and to ensure safety of trains and smooth train operations. Shri Kumar also directed to keep emergency power supply in ready position and give top priority for the welfare measures of field staff.

Railway Protection Force(RPF) personnel are in touch with NDRF for emergency requirements. Security has been tightened at all stations and Colony areas with deployment of RPF jawans. Diesel locomotives have been placed for train movements in emergency situations. Identification of water logging locations and vulnerable areas has been done.

Arrangements have been made to stock sufficient quantity of track & bridge repair reserve materials, viz., boulders, sand, cinder, quarry dust, ballast at identified locations. The Engineering relief vans and their equipment are kept ready. Bridge materials are kept in readiness, so that they can be moved as per requirement. ECoR is in constant touch with the Indian Meteorological Department for getting updated weather alerts.