Cyclone ‘Hamoon’ likely in 18 hrs

Bhubaneswar: The deep depression formed over the Bay of Bengal may intensify into a cyclone by Monday evening, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said in a bulletin. The cyclonic storm, after its formation, will be called ‘Hamoon’, a name given by Iran. Cyclone Tej was named by India and and features in the list of storm names adopted by the WMO/ESCAP panel in April 2020. The India Meteorological Department incidentally is one of the six RSMCs to provide tropical cyclone and storm surge advisories to 13 member countries.

As per the IMD, the deep depression now lies centered about 430 km south off Paradip coast in Odisha, 590 km southwest of Digha in West Bengal, and 740 km south-southwest off Khepupara in Bangladesh.

It is likely to further intensify into a cyclonic storm during the next 18 hours, the IMD said.Eventually, the system is very likely to move north-northeastwards and cross the Bangladesh coast between Khepupara and Chittagong around October 25 evening as a deep depression.

IMD scientist Umashankar Das informed that the probable cyclone will have not much impact on Odisha and no warning has been issued in this regard so far. As wind speed is likely to increase, the sea conditions are likely to remain rough and hence the fishermen of Odisha have been urged to return to the shore by tonight.However, several parts of coastal Odisha are likely to experience light to moderate rainfall activities, Das added.