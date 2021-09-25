Cyclone Gulab To Make Landfall Near Kalingapatnam Tomorrow

Bhubaneswar: Cyclone Gulab will make landfall tomorrow near Kalingapatnam in Andhra Pradesh, informed the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The IMD further stated that under its impact, seven districts of Odisha (Ganjam, Gajapati, Koraput, Rayagada, Nabarangpur, Kandhamal & Malkangiri) are likely to receive heavy rainfall.

” The Deep Depression over north and adjoining central Bay of Bengal moved westwards with a speed of 14 kmph in last 6 hours and lay centered at 8.30 AM of September 25 over northwest and adjoining westcentral Bay of Bengal, about 470 km east-southeast of Gopalpur (Odisha) and 540 km east-northeast of Kalingapatnam (Andhra Pradesh). It is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm during next 6 hours.

It is likely to move nearly westwards and cross north Andhra Pradesh – south Odisha coasts between Vishakhapatnam and Gopalpur around Kalingapatnam by evening of September 26, 2021, ” said the IMD.