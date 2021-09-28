Cyclone Gulab: Sunki Ghat Cleared For Traffic After 30 Hours

Koraput: Landslide caused by heavy rains as the aftereffect of Cyclone Gulab’s landfall near Koraput’s Sunki Ghat cleared for traffic after 30 hours on Tuesday.

The NDRF, ODRAF, and NHAI teams cleared the road, which was blocked after a landslide during Cyclone Gulab. Meanwhile, communication was restored on Raipur-Visakhapatnam NH-26.

NDRF and ODRAF teams are still engaged in clearing the road with the help of JCB machines. Koraput Collector Md Abdaal Akhtar and senior police and revenue officials visited the spot to take stock of the operation.

Vehicles were stranded on both sides of NH-26 as vehicular traffic was completely affected at Ralegada in Koraput district on Monday because of a landslide.

The landslides in the hilly terrains of Pottangi disrupted communication between Odisha and Andhra Pradesh on NH 26. Landslides near Raleguda and Sunki ghat damaged roads bringing traffic movement to a grinding halt.