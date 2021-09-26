Cyclone Gulab: Gopalpur Port Issues ‘Signal 7’ Danger Warning Ahead Of Landfall

Bhubaneswar: As the cyclonic storm ‘Gulab’ formed in the Bay of Bengal is expected to make landfall by late Sunday evening, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) regional centre on Sunday informed about the warning issued for ports of Odisha.

As per the weather forecast from the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Gopalpur port hoisted signal number 7, while Puri port has hoisted signal number 6. Similarly, Dhamara & Paradip port hoisted signal number 4, as per the MeT.

The Cyclonic Storm ‘Gulab’ (pronounced as Gul-Aab) lay centred over west central Bay of Bengal, about 140 kms east-southeast of Gopalpur (Odisha) & 190 kms east-northeast of Kalingapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) at 11.30 a.m. on Sunday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in its bulletin.

It is likely to move nearly westwards and cross north Andhra Pradesh – south Odisha coasts between Kalingapatnam and Gopalpur, as a Cyclonic Storm with maximum sustained wind speed of 75-85 kmph gusting to 95 kmph, by mid-night of September 26 and the landfall process will commence late evening.