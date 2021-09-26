Cyclone Gulab Crosses Andhra-Odisha Coasts

Bhubaneswar: Cyclone Gulab crossed north Andhra Pradesh and south Odisha coasts, about 20 km north of Kalingapatnam and lay centred at 20:30 PM over north AP, informed the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

After the landfall, the system is likely to maintain the cyclonic storm intensity with slight weakening of wind speed during the subsequent six hours over south Odisha & adjoining north coastal Andhra Pradesh, the IMD said.

It is likely to move west-northwestwards across south Odisha & south Chhattisgarh and weaken gradually into a Depression during the subsequent 12 hours, the IMD added.

Gale wind speed reaching 60-70 kmph gusting to 80 kmph is likely to prevail over south Odisha coasts (Ganjam, Gajapati Districts) from the mid-night of today to early morning of 27th Sept. Squally wind speed reaching 50-60 kmph gusting to 70 kmph likely to prevail over Khorda, Puri, Rayagada & Koraput districts, 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph over Nawarangpur& Malkangiri districts of Odisha during the same period. Squally wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph likely to prevail over south interior Odisha on 27th Sept.