Cyclone Gabrielle: New Zealand Cancel Several Flights Ahead Of Storm’s Arrival

Wellington: Air New Zealand, the national carrier, has cancelled several domestic flights ahead of the arrival Cyclone Gabrielle, two weeks after a record-breaking storm swamped the nation’s largest city and killed four people.

Air New Zealand said Sunday it was cancelling all domestic flights to and from Auckland through midday Tuesday as well as many international flights. The carrier said some international routes would continue operating, although flights might need to be diverted from Auckland.

The carrier also canceled domestic flights to and from the cities of Hamilton, Tauranga and Taupo.

Thousands of people in New Zealand have been left without power as parts of the country endure the start of a severe storm.

Gabrielle buffeted Australia’s Norfolk Island overnight and has begun to lash the northernmost region of New Zealand.

Forecasters have issued “red” heavy wind and rain warnings for Auckland and Northland with 200mm of rain and winds of up to 130kph (80mph) expected.

The storm – which has been downgraded from a cyclone – comes weeks after torrential rain inundated the city of Auckland., which remains under a state of emergency.