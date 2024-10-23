Bhubaneswar: The Director General of the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, has confirmed that Cyclone Dana, currently approaching the Odisha and West Bengal coasts, is weaker than the devastating Cyclone Amphan of 2020.

Cyclone Dana is expected to make landfall near Bhitarkanika and Dhamara in Odisha between the night of October 24 and the morning of October 25, with wind speeds ranging from 100 to 120 km/h1. In contrast, Cyclone Amphan had recorded wind speeds of up to 160 km/h, causing extensive damage across the region1.

Mr. Mohapatra emphasized that while Dana is less intense, it still poses significant risks, particularly in terms of heavy rainfall and potential flooding. Coastal districts in Odisha, including Puri, Jagatsinghpur, and Balasore, are on high alert, with emergency services prepared for rapid response1.

Residents are advised to stay informed through official channels and adhere to safety guidelines issued by local authorities.

