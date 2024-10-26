Bhubaneswar: The severe cyclonic storm Dana, which hit Odisha, has now diminished to a well-marked low-pressure area in the northern parts of the state, according to the latest update from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday.

The IMD reports that this well-marked low pressure is expected to weaken further within the next 12 hours. After making landfall at Habalikhati Nature Camp in Bhitarkanika as a severe cyclonic storm early on Friday, the system downgraded to a deep depression and subsequently to a depression.

The depression, a remnant of the severe cyclonic storm “DANA,” shifted slightly westward over the past six hours and has weakened into a well-marked low-pressure area over north Odisha. It is anticipated to weaken further and become negligible in the next 12 hours, as stated in the latest bulletin by the weather agency.

The districts of Bhadrak, Kendrapara, Balasore, Jajpur, and Mayurbhanj have experienced heavy rainfall due to the system’s impact. The rainfall is expected to persist in various parts of the state influenced by the cyclonic system.

Additionally, rain is forecasted at isolated places in Jajpur, Kendrapada, Dhenkanal, and Cuttack. On October 26, a yellow warning for heavy rainfall (7 to 11cm) was issued for isolated areas in the districts of Angul, Jagatsinghpur, Khurda, Nayagarh, and Puri.

