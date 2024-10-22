Bhubaneswar: As Cyclone Dana approaches the coast of Odisha, panic buying has led to a significant surge in the prices of essential vegetables.

Potatoes, which were priced at Rs 30 per kilogram just a day ago, have now skyrocketed to Rs 50 per kilogram. Similarly, onions have seen a steep increase, now costing Rs 70 per kilogram.

The fear of potential supply disruptions due to the cyclone has driven residents to stockpile essential items, exacerbating the price hike. In markets across Cuttack and Bhubaneswar, long queues and crowded stalls have become a common sight as people rush to buy potatoes, onions, and other staples.

In Cuttack’s Chhatra Bazaar, reports indicate that potatoes are being sold at Rs 50 per kilogram, up from Rs 30, while onions have reached Rs 70 per kilogram. In Bhubaneswar’s Unit-1 Haat, similar trends are observed, with prices of potatoes and onions soaring due to increased demand and limited supply.

Local vendors have attributed the price hike to the scarcity of potato-laden trucks and the anticipation of further disruptions if the cyclone makes landfall. Despite the government’s warnings against hoarding and black marketing, the fear of shortages has led many to buy more than necessary, further straining the supply chain.

The Odisha government has urged residents to avoid panic buying and assured that measures are being taken to ensure the availability of essential commodities. Authorities have also warned traders against exploiting the situation and have promised strict action against those found engaging in black marketing.

As the state braces for Cyclone Dana, expected to hit between Puri and Sagar Island on October 24-25, emergency teams are on high alert, and preparations are underway to minimize the impact on vulnerable areas.

