Bhubaneswar: The severe cyclonic storm Dana made landfall between October 24 and 25 in Odisha as per the forecast issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Even though the intensity of the cyclone Dana was less, it triggered heavy rainfall in several parts of coastal Odisha.

IMD’s Regional Centre in Bhubaneswar today informed that Rajkanika in Kendrapara district recorded the highest rainfall of 157 mm in the past 24 hours

Several places in Odisha also recorded 100 mm of rainfall. Rajnagar, Marshaghai, Derabis in Kendrapara recorded 100 mm, 110mm, 120 mm of rainfall.

Oupada in Balasore recorded 109 mm, Basudevpur (Bhadrak) 110 mm and Balianta in Khordha district recorded a maximum of 92 mm of rainfall.

According to Mohanty, the severe cyclonic storm Dana has weakened and the system is likely to weaken into a deep depression in the next four hours.

Red warning for heavy rainfall has been issued for the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak and Mayurbhanj today. Similarly, isolated heavy rainfall alert has also been issued for the districts of Cuttack, Kendrapara, Dhenkanal, Jajpur and Keonjhar.

Heavy rainfall is also likely in Jagatsinghpur, Khordha, Angul, Nayagarh and Puri, Mohanty added.

