Kolkata: As Cyclone Dana approaches the eastern coast of India, the districts of East Midnapore and South 24 Parganas in West Bengal are expected to bear the brunt of the storm.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued warnings for these areas, predicting severe weather conditions as the cyclone makes landfall.

Currently positioned approximately 370 kilometers from Sagar Island in South 24 Parganas and 280 kilometers from Paradip in Odisha, Cyclone Dana is expected to make landfall between Bhitarkanika in Kendrapara district and Dhamara in Bhadrak district of Odisha between tonight and early Friday morning.

The storm is anticipated to bring wind speeds exceeding 100 kmph, with gusts potentially reaching up to 120 kmph.

The Regional Meteorological Office in Kolkata has indicated that East Midnapore and South 24 Parganas will experience the most severe impacts, including heavy rainfall and strong winds.

Other districts such as Kolkata, Howrah, Hooghly, North 24 Parganas, and Bankura are also expected to face significant weather disturbances, with wind speeds in Kolkata predicted to range between 60 and 70 kmph.

In preparation for the cyclone, the West Bengal government has put seven districts on high alert and established 24/7 control rooms to manage the situation. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee assured residents that the government is ready to tackle the cyclone’s impact, emphasizing the importance of safety measures and urging people to stay indoors2.

Train services in the Sealdah and Howrah divisions of Eastern Railways have been suspended, and flight operations at Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport in Kolkata will be halted from 6 PM today until 9 AM tomorrow1. Fishermen have been advised against venturing into the sea, and educational institutions in the affected districts will remain closed until Friday.

As Cyclone Dana continues its approach, residents are encouraged to stay informed through official channels and adhere to safety guidelines issued by authorities. The IMD will provide ongoing updates as the situation develops.

