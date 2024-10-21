Bhubaneswar: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning that Cyclone ‘Dana’ is expected to make landfall between Odisha’s Puri and West Bengal’s Sagar Island.

The cyclone, currently intensifying over the Bay of Bengal, is projected to hit the coast during the night of October 24 and early morning of October 25.

Place of Landfall

As per the IMD, the cyclone is very likely to cross north Odisha and West Bengal coasts between Puri and Sagar Island.

Time of Landfall

As per the IMD, the cyclone is likely to cross the coast during the night of 24th October and early morning of 25th October.

Wind speed during Landfall

As per the IMD, the cyclone will make landfall as a severe cyclonic storm with a wind speed of 100-110 kmph gusting 120 kmph.

IMD’s official forecast

The Low Pressure Area over the Eastcentral Bay of Bengal and adjoining north Andaman Sea moved west-northwestwards and lay as a well-marked low pressure area over the east-central Bay of Bengal at 1130 hours IST of today.

It is very likely to move west-northwestwards and intensify into a depression by 22nd October morning and into a cyclonic storm by 23rd October over the eastcentral Bay of Bengal.

