Bhubaneswar: While Cyclone Dana made landfall, the cities of Cuttack, Bhubaneswar, and Puri have reported normal conditions. Residents attribute their safety to the blessings of Lord Jagannath.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had issued a red warning for heavy rainfall and gusty winds in these cities prior to the cyclone’s landfall. However, the anticipated impact was minimal. While Kendrapara, Bhadrak, and Balasore experienced considerable damage, the urban areas of Cuttack, Bhubaneswar, and Puri remained largely unaffected.

In preparation for the cyclone, local authorities evacuated residents from low-lying areas and advised tourists to leave Puri. Despite these precautions, the cities experienced only mild weather disturbances. Shops in Cuttack, which had closed as a precaution, reopened today, and life is returning to normal.

Residents expressed relief and gratitude, with many believing that divine intervention played a role in sparing their cities. “We had anticipated much damage, but thanks to Lord Jagannath’s grace, we are safe,” said a resident of Puri.

The Odisha government’s proactive measures, including the evacuation of over 600,000 people from vulnerable areas, have been praised for achieving a “zero casualty” target. The state administration continues to work on restoring normalcy in the affected regions, with road clearance and power restoration efforts underway.

As Cyclone Dana moves north-northwestwards, it is expected to weaken into a deep depression, bringing heavy rainfall to northern and interior parts of Odisha. The IMD has issued red alerts for several districts, including Jajpur, Bhadrak, Puri, Dhenkanal, Khordha, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, and Angul.

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...