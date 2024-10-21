In view of impending Cyclone ‘Dana’, the Odisha government today declared the closure of schools in 14 districts for 3 days, from 23 to 25 October.

As per the announcement, schools will closed in Ganjam, Puri, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Bhadrak, Balasore, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Dhenkanal, Jajpur, Anugl, Khurda, Nayagarh and Cuttack districts that are likely to be affected with wind action as well as heavy rainfall.

In a letter to Commissioner-cum-Secretary to Govt. School & Mass Education Department, Special Relief Commissioner Deoranjan Kumar Singh has intimated about closing of schools from 23rd October to 25th October 2024 in view of impending Cyclonic Storm over Bay of Bengal.

IMD, Bhubaneswar has predicted that a well-marked low pressure area has been developed over east central Bay of Bengal at 1130 hours 1ST of today, the 21st October 2024 which is very likely to move west-northwestwards and intensify into a depression by 22nd October morning and into a cyclonic storm by 23rd October, 2024 over east central Bay of Bengal. Thereafter, it is very likely to move north westwards and reach northwest Bay of Bengal off Odisha-West Bengal coasts by 24th October morning. It is further very likely to cross north Odisha and West Bengal coasts between Puri and Sagar Island during night of 24th and early morning 25th October, 2024 as a severe Cyclonic Storm with a wind speed of 100-110 kmph gusting 120 kmph.

