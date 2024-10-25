Bhubaneswar: In the aftermath of Cyclone Dana, restoration and relief efforts are in full swing across the affected regions of Odisha. Odisha Fire Services Director General (DG) Sudhansu Sarangi assured the public that the situation is under control and normalcy will be restored soon.

The cyclone, which made landfall early Friday, caused significant damage in the districts of Bhadrak, Balasore, and Kendrapara. Teams from the Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), and Fire Services have been deployed to clear uprooted trees and debris from public roads and essential routes.

“We are prioritizing the clearance of roads leading to hospitals and other critical infrastructure,” said DG Sarangi. “Hundreds of trees have fallen, blocking roads and damaging houses and electric poles. Our teams are working tirelessly to ensure that these obstacles are removed as quickly as possible”.

The proactive measures taken by the Odisha government, including the evacuation of vulnerable populations, have been instrumental in achieving the target of zero casualties. Chief Minister Mohan Majhi praised the coordinated efforts of all agencies involved in the disaster response.

Flight and train services have resumed in Bhubaneswar, and life is gradually returning to normal in the less affected areas of Cuttack, Bhubaneswar, and Puri. However, the focus remains on the severely impacted districts where restoration work is ongoing.

DG Sarangi, reflecting on his experience with past cyclones, noted the significant improvements in disaster management capabilities over the years. “Our capacity to handle natural disasters has increased tremendously. We are well-prepared and equipped to tackle any situation,” he added.

As Cyclone Dana weakens into a deep depression, heavy rainfall is expected to continue in northern and interior parts of Odisha. The IMD has issued red alerts for several districts, urging residents to remain cautious and follow safety advisories.

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...