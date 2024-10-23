Bhubaneswar: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a Red Warning for very heavy rainfall in the districts of Jagatsinghpur, Bhadrak, Kendrapara, and Balasore as Cyclone Dana approaches.

The cyclone, which has intensified into a severe cyclonic storm, is expected to bring significant changes in weather conditions starting tomorrow.

Residents in these districts are advised to take necessary precautions and stay indoors as the cyclone is likely to cause extremely heavy rainfall, with potential for flooding and disruption of normal life.

The IMD has also warned of strong winds accompanying the heavy rains, which could lead to damage to property and infrastructure.

The Odisha government has already initiated evacuation plans and set up control rooms to manage the situation. Emergency services are on high alert, and rescue teams have been deployed to assist in the affected areas.

