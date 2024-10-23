Bhubaneswar: As Cyclone Dana intensifies over the Bay of Bengal, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a Danger Signal-2 for ports across Odisha.

While warning signal 4 has been hoisted at Paradip and Dhamra ports, warning signal 2 has been hoisted for Gopalpur port.

The Indian Coast Guard has mobilised its vessels and aircraft to ensure the safety of coastal communities and maritime activities. Helicopters and remote operating stations at Haldia in West Bengal and Paradip in Odisha are broadcasting regular weather warnings and safety advisories to fishermen and mariners.

When depression or deep depression intensifies into a storm and still out at sea, Distant Warning signal No. II (DW II) is hoisted.

The MET has advised the fishermen not to venture into east-central Bay of Bengal till October 24.

Besides, they have been asked to not sail into adjoining areas of west-central Bay of Bengal on October 23 and 24 and north Bay of Bengal and along and off Odisha during October 23 to 26.

The Indian Coast Guard said in a statement that it is on high alert, with its dedicated personnel and assets ready to provide assistance, rescue and relief.

“The ICG has mobilised its vessels and aircraft, positioning them strategically to respond swiftly to any emergency situations,” the statement read.

Coast Guard personnel are working in coordination with the local administration and disaster management authorities in West Bengal and Odisha to ensure a coordinated and effective response, it added.

