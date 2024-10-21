As the Severe Cyclonic Storm ‘Dana’ nears Odisha, Minister for Revenue and Disaster Management Department, Suresh Pujari has advised pilgrims and tourists from other states to leave Puri by October 23 for their own safety. Predicting the cyclone’s impact on several districts, including Puri, Minister Pujari has recommended that tourists and devotees return to their native places.

Minister Pujari stated, “Tourists in Puri should evacuate and those wishing to stay should move to safer areas. The government is actively preparing to deal with the cyclone. Although the exact path of the cyclone is uncertain, it is advised that tourists start leaving Puri today. The district administration has been directed to restrict tourist visits to Puri until the cyclone threat is over.”

“To address the cyclone threat, ODRAF teams have been sent to the districts likely to be affected. These teams are on high alert at district headquarters and strategic locations,” Pujari stated.

Minister Suresh Pujari also confirmed that the government is taking necessary steps to ensure the safety of habisyalis in Puri.

Furthermore, NDRF teams will be positioned in vulnerable areas throughout Odisha. The central government has consented to send additional NDRF teams and helicopters, expected to arrive by October 23, Minister Pujari added.

Red flag hoisted at Puri beach

Puri: The administration has hoisted Red Flag at Puri Sea Beach restricting public access between Digabareni and Lighthouse Beach. Tourists are being asked to leave the beaches in Puri and people are being evacuated from the vulnerable areas. A total of 179 multipurpose cyclone shelters in Puri district are in readiness.

