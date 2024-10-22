Bhubaneswar: In anticipation of Cyclone Dana, the Odisha government has cancelled the leaves of all its employees from October 23 to 25.

This decision comes as the state braces for the potential impact of the cyclonic storm, which is expected to make landfall between Puri and Sagar Island.

The Special Relief Commissioner (SRC), Deo Ranjan Singh, issued a directive to all state departments, emphasizing the need for all government employees to remain at their headquarters during this critical period. “Keeping in view the exigency, it has been decided to cancel the leave of all government employees from October 23 to 25 in order to meet any untoward situation,” the directive stated.

In a letter to all the departments of the State government, the Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) Deo Ranjan Singh has directed to cancel the leave of all government employees from 23 October to 25 October 2024 in order to meet any untoward situation due to the cyclone.

“…IMD, Bhubaneswar has predicted that a well-marked low pressure area has been developed over east central Bay of Bengal at 1130 hours of today, the 21st October 2024 which is very likely to move west-northwestwards and intensify into a depression by 22nd October morning and into a cyclonic storm by 23rd October, 2024 over east central Bay of Bengal,” the letter read.

“Thereafter, it is very likely to move north westwards and reach northwest Bay of Bengal off Odisha-West Bengal coasts by 24th October morning. It is further very likely to cross north Odisha and West Bengal coasts between Puri and Sagar Island during night of 24th and early morning 25th October, 2024 as a severe Cyclonic Storm with a wind speed of 100-110 kmph gusting 120 kmph,” the letter read further.

“Keeping in view the exigency, it has been decided to cancel leave of all govt. employees from 23rd October to 25th October 2024 in order to meet any untoward situation and all the employees should remain present in their headquarters,” it stated.

