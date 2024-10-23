Bhubaneswar: As Cyclone Dana approaches, the Odisha government has taken proactive measures to ensure the safety and well-being of its residents. The cyclone is expected to make landfall on October 25, prompting the state to issue district-wise emergency helpline and control room numbers.

In preparation for the cyclone, the Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams have been deployed across 15 vulnerable districts, including Bhubaneswar. The government has also set up control rooms to oversee rescue and relief efforts, with a toll-free number, 1077, available for assistance.

Here are the district-wise control room numbers:

Balasore: 06782-262286, 06782-261077

Mayurbhanj: 06792-252759, 06792-252941

Bhadrak: 06784-251881

Jajpur: 06728-222648

Kendrapada: 06727-232803

Keonjhar: 06766-255437

Jagatsinghpur: 06724-220368

Cuttack: 0671-2507842

Dhenkanal: 06762-226507, 06762-221376

Angul: 06764-230980

Puri: 06752-223237

Khurda: 06755-220002

Ganjam: 06811-263978

Nayagarh: 06753-252978

Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC): Toll-Free Number – 1929.

For more information and updates, please contact the control room numbers provided or call the toll-free number 1077.

