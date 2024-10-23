Bhubaneswar: As Cyclone Dana approaches, the Odisha government has taken proactive measures to ensure the safety and well-being of its residents. The cyclone is expected to make landfall on October 25, prompting the state to issue district-wise emergency helpline and control room numbers.
In preparation for the cyclone, the Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams have been deployed across 15 vulnerable districts, including Bhubaneswar. The government has also set up control rooms to oversee rescue and relief efforts, with a toll-free number, 1077, available for assistance.
Here are the district-wise control room numbers:
Balasore: 06782-262286, 06782-261077
Mayurbhanj: 06792-252759, 06792-252941
Bhadrak: 06784-251881
Jajpur: 06728-222648
Kendrapada: 06727-232803
Keonjhar: 06766-255437
Jagatsinghpur: 06724-220368
Cuttack: 0671-2507842
Dhenkanal: 06762-226507, 06762-221376
Angul: 06764-230980
Puri: 06752-223237
Khurda: 06755-220002
Ganjam: 06811-263978
Nayagarh: 06753-252978
Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC): Toll-Free Number – 1929.
For more information and updates, please contact the control room numbers provided or call the toll-free number 1077.