As the impending cyclonic storm, ‘Dana’ approaches Odisha, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has directed all MLAs to remain in their constituencies to assist the district administration with rescue and relief efforts.

“Considering the potential cyclonic storm and heavy rainfall, all MLAs must be present in their constituencies to collaborate with the district administration in addressing the cyclone and accelerating relief and rescue operations,” Majhi stated on ‘X’.

The Odisha CM further emphasized that MLAs should endeavour to stay among the people of their constituencies and offer the required support.

ସମ୍ଭାବ୍ୟ ବାତ୍ୟା ଓ ପ୍ରବଳ ବୃଷ୍ଟିପାତ ପରିପ୍ରେକ୍ଷୀରେ ଜିଲ୍ଲା ପ୍ରଶାସନ ସହିତ ସମନ୍ୱିତ ଭାବେ ବାତ୍ୟା ମୁକାବିଲା କରିବା ସହିତ ରିଲିଫ ଓ ଉଦ୍ଧାରକାର୍ଯ୍ୟକୁ ତ୍ୱରାନ୍ୱିତ କରିବା ପାଇଁ ସମସ୍ତ ବିଧାୟକ/ବିଧାୟିକାମାନେ ନିଜ ନିଜ ନିର୍ବାଚନମଣ୍ଡଳୀରେ ଉପସ୍ଥିତ ରହିବା ଆବଶ୍ୟକ। ସମସ୍ତ ବିଧାୟକ/ବିଧାୟିକା ନିଜ ନିଜ ଅଞ୍ଚଳବାସୀଙ୍କ ସହିତ ରହି… — Mohan Charan Majhi (@MohanMOdisha) October 22, 2024

Deep Depression over Bay of Bengal-Cyclone Alert for Odisha & West Bengal coasts

The depression over Eastcentral Bay of Bengal moved west-northwestwards with a speed of 7 kmph during past 6 hours, intensified into a Deep Depression and lay centred at 1730 hrs IST of today, the 22nd October, over the same region near latitude 15.6° N and longitude 90.9°E, about 690 km southeast of Paradip (Odisha), 740 km south-southeast of Sagar Island (West Bengal) and 710 km south-southeast of Khepupara (Bangladesh).

It is very likely to move west-northwestwards and intensify into a cyclonic storm by 23rd October, 2024 over eastcentral Bay of Bengal. Thereafter, continuing to move northwestwards, it is very likely to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm over northwest Bay of Bengal by morning of 24th and cross north Odisha and West Bengal coasts between Puri and Sagar Island during night of 24th to morning of 25th October, 2024 as a severe Cyclonic Storm with a wind speed of 100-110 kmph gusting 120 kmph.

Odisha braces for Cyclone impact: Key Points

As many as 14 districts namely Angul, Puri, Nayagarh, Khordha, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Jajpur, Bhadrak, Balasore, Keonjhar, Dhenkanal, Ganjam and Mayurbhanj have been alerted and instructed to take necessary preparedness measures to combat the ensuing cyclone.

The districts have been asked to identify the vulnerable habitations and population at risk and to evacuate them to safe shelters, if required.

Action plan on deployment of NDRF, ODRAF and Fire Services have been chalked out.

51 ODRAF Teams have been deployed in the vulnerable districts.

178 Fire Services Teams have been deployed and 40 Fire Services Teams are being deployed in vulnerable locations.

20 NDRF Teams have been mobilized (19 deployed, 1 reserve)

5 NDRF Teams have already been airlifted from Bhatinda and will reach Bhubaneswar today at 10.00 PM.

Collectors will make arrangement regarding boarding and lodging for the NDRF Teams deployed.

Multipurpose Cyclone Shelters, Multipurpose Flood Shelters and other buildings have been identified to shelter the vulnerable population. Necessary arrangements have been made for the provision of food, drinking water, lighting, sanitation and health facility to the people to be evacuated to such shelters.

Chief Secretary took a meeting on 20.10.2024 with the concerned Collectors, Secretaries of the concerned Departments and gave instructions to ensure preparedness in Energy, Health, Fisheries & ARD, Drinking Water, Food Supplies, Agriculture and other sectors.

Hon’ble Chief Minister in the presence of Hon’ble Minister, Revenue & DM took a meeting on 21.10.2024 with the concerned Collectors, Secretaries of the concerned Departments and gave necessary instructions.

Today (22.10.2024) a High Level Meeting under the Chairmanship of Hon’ble Minister, Revenue & DM was conducted to assess the preparedness.

Engineering Department have made necessary advance arrangements for clearance of road traffic after the cyclone.

All fishing boats plying Odisha coast are safely berthed in their respective FLCs/ FH by 11.00 AM on 22.10.2024 and it has been ensured that no fishing boat shall venture into sea till 26.10.2024 Evening.

Ministry of Home Affairs, Govt. of India has been requested to provide one Helicopter to be used for relief and rescue operations.

Schools, Colleges Universities as well as Anganwadi Centres in the 14 districts under warning are to remain closed from 23 rd to 25 th October.

to 25 October. All Leavesare cancelled of all Government officials from 23 rd to 25 th October.

to 25 October. Senior officers are deployed to districts on high alert for overall supervision of search and rescue operation.

All the three port authorities Gopalpur, Paradip and Dhamara have been instructed to hoist signal DC-I.

Concerned districts have been instructed to ensure timely evacuation as per guidelines given.

To keep overhead water tanks filled in private and public buildings.

Hoardings to be removed specially in coastal districts as a precautionary measure.

