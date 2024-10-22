Berhampur: In response to the impending Cyclone Dana, the MKCG Medical College and Hospital authority has cancelled the leave of all doctors and staff until October 25.

This precautionary measure aims to ensure that the hospital is fully prepared to handle any emergencies that may arise due to the cyclone.

The decision was announced by the hospital administration on Tuesday, emphasizing the need for all medical personnel to be present at their posts during this critical period. “Given the potential impact of Cyclone Dana, it is imperative that we have all hands on deck to provide necessary medical services to the community,” stated Dr. S. K. Mishra, the Dean of MKCG Medical College.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that Cyclone Dana will intensify and make landfall between Puri and Sagar Island on October 24. The cyclone is expected to bring heavy rainfall and strong winds, with speeds reaching up to 120 kmph. The Odisha government has already initiated extensive preparations, including the closure of schools and anganwadi centers in 14 districts.

MKCG Medical College and Hospital, being one of the major healthcare facilities in the region, is taking all necessary steps to ensure readiness. Emergency services have been bolstered, and additional medical supplies have been stocked. The hospital is also coordinating with local authorities to facilitate swift response and support.

