Bhubaneswar. Cyclone Dana, classified as a severe cyclonic storm, made landfall on the Odisha coast late last night, bringing heavy rain and strong winds to the region.

The storm, which had been moving north-northwest at a speed of 15 kmph, struck between Bhitarkanika in Kendrapara district and Dhamra in Bhadrak district with wind speeds reaching up to 110 kmph.

“The severe cyclonic storm ‘Dana’ (pronounced as Dana) moved north-north westwards with a speed of 10kmph and lay centred over north coastal Odisha, about 20km north-northwest of Dhamra and 40km north-northwest of Habalikhati nature camp (Bhitarkanika),” informed IMD.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that the storm will continue to move west-northwestwards across north Odisha and is likely to weaken into a cyclonic storm by forenoon today.

Coastal districts, including Bhadrak, Kendrapara, Balasore, and Jagatsinghpur, have experienced significant rainfall and gusty winds, with reports of trees being uprooted and minor infrastructural damage.

