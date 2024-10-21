Bhubaneswar: A low-pressure area has formed over the east-central Bay of Bengal (BoB) and is expected to intensify into a depression, potentially developing into Cyclone Dana. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued warnings for heavy rainfall and strong winds in the coastal regions of Odisha and West Bengal.

The low-pressure system, currently situated over the east-central BoB, is moving west-northwestwards. It is likely to intensify into a depression by October 22 and further escalate into a cyclonic storm by October 23. The IMD predicts that Cyclone Dana will approach the Odisha-West Bengal coast by October 24, bringing heavy rainfall, strong winds, and potential flooding to the region.

Authorities in Odisha and West Bengal are on high alert, with disaster management teams prepared for emergency response. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea, and coastal residents are being urged to stay informed about weather updates and follow safety instructions.

The name “Dana,” meaning “generosity,” was contributed by Saudi Arabia as part of the World Meteorological Organization’s naming system for tropical cyclones in the North Indian Ocean. This system aims to enhance communication and awareness about cyclonic storms among the affected regions.

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...

Related