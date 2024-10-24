Bhubaneswar: Cyclone Dana, a severe cyclonic storm forming over the Bay of Bengal, is expected to make landfall soon, bringing rain to southern Odisha around October 26.

The Regional Meteorological Centre in Bhubaneswar has forecast that after making landfall, the storm is likely to re-curve slightly towards the west and southwest, potentially intensifying rainfall in the region.

According to Manorama Mohanty, Director of the Regional Meteorological Centre, the latest observations indicate no significant changes in the predicted wind speeds and the timing of landfall. “The storm’s trajectory shows a westward and southwestward shift post-landfall, which will result in heavy rainfall across southern Odisha,” she said.

The coastal areas of Odisha have been placed on alert, with preparations underway for potential disruptions due to heavy rains and strong winds. Authorities are urging residents to stay updated on weather advisories and take necessary precautions.

Emergency response teams are on standby, and fishermen have been advised to avoid venturing into the sea until the cyclone passes. The Odisha government is also working with district officials to ensure the readiness of evacuation shelters and other relief measures in vulnerable areas.

The weather office is closely monitoring the situation, and updates will be issued as the cyclone progresses.

