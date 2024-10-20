Cuttack: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning for the Odisha coast as Cyclone Dana is expected to bring wind speeds of 100-120 kmph on October 24. Dr. Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, Director General of IMD, announced that the cyclonic storm is likely to form over the east-central Bay of Bengal by October 23.

The IMD has been closely monitoring the system, which originated as a cyclonic circulation over the central Andaman Sea.

It is predicted to intensify into a depression by October 22 and further into a cyclonic storm by October 23. The storm is expected to move northwestward, reaching the northwest Bay of Bengal off the Odisha-West Bengal coasts by the morning of October 24.

“Under its influence, the sea conditions will remain rough, and wind speeds will escalate to 100-120 kmph along the Odisha coast by the night of October 24,” stated Dr. Mohapatra. He also warned of heavy rainfall starting from October 23, with the most intense downpours expected on October 24 and 25.

