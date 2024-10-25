Bhubaneswar: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has confirmed that Cyclone Dana has completed its landfall process along the Odisha coast.

The severe cyclonic storm made landfall between Bhitarkanika and Dhamra.

Following the landfall, Cyclone Dana has weakened into a cyclonic storm and is expected to further weaken into a deep depression within the next six hours as it moves northwestwards across north Odisha. The IMD has indicated that the system will gradually lose intensity, bringing relief to the affected regions.

The system moved north-northwestwards with a speed of 10 kmph and is about 30 km northeast of Bhadrak and 50 km north-northwest of Dhamra.

The maximum sustained wind speed around the centre of the cyclone was about 80-90 kmph and gusting to 100 kmph.

“The landfall process has completed. It is likely to move northwestwards across north Odisha and weaken gradually into a deep depression during the next six hours,” said IMD.

IMD further informed that the system is under continuous surveillance of the Doppler weather radar at Paradip.

