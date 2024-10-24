The landfall process of Cyclone Dana has commenced in the Bhitarkanika-Dhamra area and it is likely to continue till morning hours, informed the IMD today.

“The severe cyclonic storm “DANA” (pronounced as Dana) over northwest Bay of Bengal moved north-northwestwards with a speed of 15 kmph during past 6 hours and lay centred at 2330 hrs IST of yesterday, the 24th October, over the same region, near latitude 20.5° N and longitude 87.1°E, about 50 km east-northeast of Paradip (Odisha), 40 km south-southeast of Dhamara (Odisha) and 160 km southwest of Sagar Island (West Bengal).

It is very likely to move north-northwestwards and cross north Odisha and West Bengal coasts between Puri and Sagar Island close to Bhitarkanika and Dhamara (Odisha) during next 3 to 4 hours as a severe Cyclonic Storm with a wind speed of 100-110 kmph gusting 120 kmph.

Landfall process has commenced and the forward sector of the wall cloud region is entering into land. The landfall process would continue till today, the 25th October morning. The system is under continuous surveillance of the Doppler Weather Radar at Paradip,” informed the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

National Bulletin No. 20 based on 2330 hours IST of 24th October, 2024: Severe Cyclonic storm “DANA” :

More than 5 lakh people have been evacuated and figures may touch 6 lakh with no report of any casualty so far, informed Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi today.

According to reports, 1.72 lakh people have been evacuated from Balasore, likely to be worst hit, followed by 1 lakh in Mayurbhanj, 75,000 in Bhadrak, 58,000 in Jajpur and 46,000 in Kendrapada.

Cyclone Dana landfall likely to be between 1 am and 2 am close to Bhitarkanika National Park. In view of prediction of slight curving of the cyclone towards Dhenkanal and Angul after landfall instead of towards Keonjhar, arrangements are being made accordingly, the Odisha CM added.

