Kolkata: In anticipation of severe weather conditions due to Cyclone Dana, Kolkata’s Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport will suspend all flight operations from 6 PM today until 9 AM tomorrow. This precautionary measure aims to ensure the safety of passengers, airline staff, and airport infrastructure as the cyclone approaches.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted heavy winds and torrential rainfall for the region, with wind speeds expected to reach 100-110 kmph, gusting up to 120 kmph. The cyclone is projected to make landfall between Puri and Sagar Island, close to Bhitarkanika and Dhamara in Odisha, during the early hours of October 25th.

Airport authorities have been preparing for the cyclone’s impact since earlier this week, conducting inspections and servicing all installations to mitigate potential damage. “The safety of passengers and aircraft is our top priority,” said Dr. Pravat Ranjan Beuria, the airport director. “We anticipate severe crosswinds and heavy rain, which make takeoff and landing extremely challenging.”

Airlines have issued advisories to passengers, urging them to stay updated on flight statuses and plan for potential delays. IndiGo, one of the major carriers, has offered options for alternate bookings or refunds for affected flights.

Residents in the affected areas are advised to stay indoors and follow safety instructions from local authorities. The IMD continues to monitor the situation closely and will provide updates as the cyclone progresses.

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...

Related