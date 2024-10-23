Bhubaneswar: In a swift response to the impending Cyclone Dana, the Indian Air Force has airlifted a National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team comprising 150 personnel along with essential relief materials to Bhubaneswar.

The operation involved one IL-76 and one AN-32 aircraft, which took off from Bathinda, Punjab, and landed early this morning.

This timely deployment is part of the broader efforts to bolster disaster preparedness and ensure rapid response capabilities in Odisha.

The NDRF team will join local authorities and other emergency services to assist in evacuation, rescue, and relief operations as the cyclone approaches.

