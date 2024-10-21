Bhubaneswar: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a Red Warning for several districts in Odisha as Cyclone Dana is expected to bring heavy to very heavy rainfall. The cyclone, currently forming over the Eastcentral Bay of Bengal, is predicted to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm by October 23, 2024.

Weather Forecast and Warnings

The IMD has forecasted that the cyclone will move northwestwards, reaching the northwest Bay of Bengal off the Odisha-West Bengal coasts by the morning of October 24. Under its influence, several districts in Odisha are likely to experience significant rainfall and thunderstorms.

October 23: Heavy rainfall (7 to 11 cm) and thunderstorms with lightning are expected in Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khordha, Ganjam, and Gajapati districts.

October 24: A Red Warning has been issued for isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall (7 to 20 cm) with extremely heavy rainfall (>20 cm) in Puri, Khordha, Ganjam, and Jagatsinghpur districts. An Orange Warning is in place for Kendrapara, Cuttack, Nayagarh, Kandhamal, and Gajapati districts.

Preparations and Precautions

The Odisha government has ramped up its preparedness measures to mitigate the impact of the cyclone. Fishermen have been advised to avoid venturing into the sea from October 23 onwards. District collectors have been instructed to prepare cyclone shelters and ensure that residents are evacuated to safer locations if necessary.

Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja emphasized the state’s goal of achieving “Zero Casualty” during the cyclone. “We are fully prepared to face Cyclone Dana and ensure the safety of our citizens,” he stated during a review meeting with senior officials.

