Bhubaneswar: Cyclone Dana made landfall between Bhitarkanika and Dhamra in Odisha, with the process continuing until 7 AM today.

In a review meeting at the Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) office, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi confirmed that the state’s vigilant administration and preparedness have resulted in zero casualties.

“Due to vigilant administration and preparedness, there has been no casualty. The government has achieved its ‘zero casualty’ target,” stated CM Majhi. He also assured that all roads affected by the cyclone will be cleared by 1 PM today. District Collectors have been directed to carry out a thorough damage assessment to ensure swift recovery and relief operations.

The cyclone, which brought heavy rain and strong winds to the coastal districts, caused minor infrastructural damage, including uprooted trees and disrupted power lines. However, the proactive measures taken by the state government, including the evacuation of over 5.84 lakh people from high-risk areas, have significantly mitigated the impact of the storm.

