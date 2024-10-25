Bhubaneswar: Following the landfall of Cyclone Dana, flight operations have resumed in Odisha and West Bengal, bringing relief to travelers and residents alike.

The severe cyclonic storm, which made landfall between Bhitarkanika and Dhamra in Odisha, caused significant disruptions, including the suspension of flight services and the evacuation of over 5.84 lakh people from high-risk areas.

At Biju Patnaik International Airport in Bhubaneswar, flight operations resumed at 8 AM today as weather conditions improved.

Similarly, Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport in Kolkata has also restarted its services after a 15-hour suspension4. The resumption of flights marks a significant step towards normalcy as the storm weakens and moves west-northwestwards across north Odisha.

