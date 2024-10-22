In response to the impending Cyclone DANA, East Coast Railway (ECoR) is implementing comprehensive measures to ensure Safety of passengers and the integrity of railway operations. Drawing on past experiences from severe cyclones, ECoR is proactively preparing to mitigate potential impacts on train services.

To ensure readiness, ECoR has activated a round-the-clock Disaster Management Cell at its headquarters at Rail Sadan, as well as at Divisional headquarters in Khurda Road, Visakhapatnam, and Sambalpur. These teams are dedicated to early restoration of train services and railway infrastructure should they be affected by the cyclone.

ECoR General Manager Shri Parmeshwar Funkwal chaired a preparatory meeting and advised all the Principal Heads of the Departments of ECoR and Divisional Railway Managers to take necessary steps for ensuring ZERO RISK TO PASSENGERS. He emphasized on deployment of Special Teams for early restoration of tracks, signaling system and electrification etc., to ensure quick restoration of the train services after the cyclone.

Ensuring Passenger Safety

ECoR has prioritized passenger safety by positioning specialized teams for the swift restoration of tracks, signaling systems, and electrification processes. In the event of power outages, diesel locomotives will be on standby to ensure continued train operations.

Emergency Control Rooms are operational around the clock, equipped with satellite phones to maintain communication during the crisis. With a Red Alert issued for coastal areas, ECoR is closely monitoring conditions at all stations between Bhubaneswar and Visakhapatnam.

Service Adjustments

• In light of the cyclone threat, ECoR has made the difficult decision to cancel various train services (Bulletin -1 Attached).

These adjustments are necessary to minimize risks and ensure the safety of all passengers. ECoR remains committed to restoring normal services as quickly as possible once conditions permit. Passengers are encouraged to stay informed by checking for updates through official channels.

To improve safety of both trains, tracks and passengers and also to minimize the effects of Cyclone, East Coast Railway has planned precautionary steps. These are…

■ Close watch to save Railway Bridges, Tracks, Yards, OHE & Signaling System due to heavy rain.

■ Clearance of Silt, Vegetation and other obstructions from catch water and side drains.

■ Patrolling at vulnerable locations by deputing patrolmen & Watchmen.

■ Sectional Gangmen will patrol tracks whenever there is heavy rain.

■ Arrangements made to stock sufficient quantities of monsoon/cyclone reserve materials.

■ Coordination with Meteorological Department and other Government Agencies.

Patrolling of Railway tracks by Patrolmen has been planned during heavy rain. They observe danger or interruption if any and protect the trains and travelling passengers from any unusual occurrence. Stationary Patrolmen and Watchmen have also been deployed at vulnerable locations. Mobile Patrolmen have been deployed in vulnerable sections.

Instructions have been issued that whenever there is heavy rain, the sectional Gangmen will organize patrolling of track o¬n their own in their beat to make sure that the track is safe for passage of trains and ensure protection at all locations where washouts/slips are likely to occur.

Arrangements have been made to stock sufficient quantities of cyclone/monsoon reserve materials, viz., boulders, sand, cinder, quarry dust, ballast at identified locations. The Engineering relief vans and their equipment are kept ready. The CC cribs and relieving girders are kept in readiness so that they can be moved as per requirement.

Diesel Locomotives, Tower Wagons and other Heavy Mechanism have been strategically placed for mobilization at vulnerable locations for facilitating to any emergency restoration work.

East Coast Railway Control Office, which works round the clock, is keeping close liaison with Meteorological Department, Disaster Management Cell and staff deputed at flood prone areas for continuous monitoring and constant updates.

