Bhubaneswar: In anticipation of Cyclone Dana’s impending landfall, the Indian Railways has announced the cancellation of over 200 trains, significantly impacting travel plans during the festive season.

The East Coast Railways (ECoR) has taken this precautionary measure to ensure passenger safety as the cyclone approaches the Odisha coast.

Train Cancellations and Flight Suspensions

The cancellations span several dates, with the majority occurring on October 24th and 25th. The affected trains include both inter-zonal and intra-zonal services, disrupting travel across multiple states.

Find below the list: Train Repercussion in ECOR & SER: Summary Inter Zonal

JCO Cancelled P/Cancelled Diverted Total 22.10.2023 2 0 0 2 23.10.2023 28 0 0 28 24.10.2023 86 0 0 86 25.10.2023 44 0 0 44 26.10.2023 10 0 0 10 27.10.2023 2 0 0 2 28.10.2023 0 0 0 0 29.10.2023 3 0 0 3 Total 175 0 0 175

Summary Intra Zonal:

JCO Cancelled P/Cancelled Diverted Total 24-10-2024 17 0 0 17 25-10-2024 10 0 0 10 26-10-2024 0 0 0 0 27-10-2024 1 0 0 1 Total 28 0 0 28

On the other hand, the Biju Patnaik International Airport in Bhubaneswar suspended flight operations in view of the impending landfall of Cyclone Dana. The flight services at the airport will remain suspended from Thursday 5 PM till 9 AM of October 25th. This information was shared by the Airports Authority of India.

The timing of Cyclone Dana has caused significant disruptions during the Diwali travel period. Many families looking forward to celebrating the festival with loved ones have had to alter their plans. The ECoR’s decision, while necessary for safety, has left many passengers seeking alternative travel arrangements.

