Bhubaneswar: The well-marked low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal has intensified into a depression, now located approximately 730 km southeast of Paradip. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued warnings of potential cyclone development, urging residents along the Odisha and West Bengal coasts to stay alert.

As of this morning, the depression is moving northwestward and is expected to further intensify into a cyclonic storm by October 23. The IMD forecasts that Cyclone Dana will likely make landfall between Puri in Odisha and Sagar Island in West Bengal on October 24.

In anticipation of the cyclone, the Odisha government has initiated extensive preparations. Schools and anganwadi centers in 14 districts, including Cuttack, Puri, and Bhadrak, will remain closed from October 23 to 25. The state aims for 100% evacuation from vulnerable areas, with over 800 multipurpose cyclone shelters ready to accommodate evacuees.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has deployed 11 teams in Odisha and 14 in West Bengal, prepared for rapid response. Additionally, the Army, Navy, and Coast Guard have mobilized rescue and relief teams.

The IMD has issued a red alert for several coastal districts, predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall and wind speeds of 100-120 kmph.

Residents in the projected path of Cyclone Dana are advised to follow official updates and take necessary precautions. The Odisha government is focused on ensuring zero casualties and minimizing damage through timely evacuations and robust disaster management strategies.

