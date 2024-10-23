Bhubaneswar: The deep depression over the east-central Bay of Bengal has intensified into Cyclone Dana, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) confirmed early this morning.

The cyclone is expected to make landfall between Odisha’s Puri and West Bengal’s Sagar Island by the night of October 24, bringing with it wind speeds of up to 120 km/h.

In anticipation of the cyclone’s impact, the Odisha government has deployed 288 rescue teams across 13 districts. These teams include 19 National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) units, 51 Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) units, and 218 Fire Services teams. The state has also set up control rooms and issued emergency helpline numbers to assist residents in affected areas.

The IMD has warned of heavy to very heavy rainfall in coastal districts of Odisha and West Bengal, with the possibility of extremely heavy rainfall in isolated areas. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea, and those already at sea have been urged to return to the coast immediately.

The Odisha government has planned to evacuate over 10 lakh people from vulnerable areas to cyclone shelters. Schools and colleges in 14 districts have been closed until October 25, and more than 300 trains have been cancelled as a precautionary measure.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has urged all MLAs to coordinate relief activities and ensure the supply of essential items such as food, drinking water, and medical aid. “We are fully prepared to tackle any situation that may arise due to Cyclone Dana,” he stated.

For more information and assistance, please contact the control room numbers provided by the government or call the toll-free number 1077.

