Bhubaneswar: As Cyclone Dana approaches the Odisha coast, the Cuttack district administration has ramped up its preparedness efforts.

In a proactive move, the Cuttack Collector has requested the deployment of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) teams to assist in potential rescue and relief operations.

In a letter to the Commandant of the NDRF’s 3rd Battalion in Mundali, the Collector has specifically asked for two NDRF teams to be stationed in the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) area and Niali. Additionally, the administration has sought the deployment of one ODRAF team at Banki, two teams in Athagarh, and one team at Salipur.

Preparations and Precautions:

Cyclone Shelters: Cyclone shelters are being equipped with basic necessities and essential commodities to accommodate those who may need to evacuate their homes.

Emergency Services: The NDRF has already stationed 11 teams in Odisha, with additional teams on standby. The state government has also activated rescue and relief teams from the Army, Navy, and Coast Guard, ready to deploy ships and aircraft as needed.

Public Advisory: Residents are advised to stay informed through official channels and follow instructions from local authorities. The government has assured uninterrupted electricity to hospitals and other critical services.

The Odisha government has emphasized the importance of avoiding panic and has warned against hoarding or overcharging for essential commodities. Strict action will be taken against those found exploiting the situation.

Cyclone Dana is expected to make landfall between Puri and Sagar Island on October 24-25, bringing heavy rainfall and strong winds to the region3. The state is on high alert, with emergency teams prepared to respond swiftly to any situation that may arise.

